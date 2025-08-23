Local taxis, autos in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills to get numbered stickers from Oct 6

All local taxis and auto-rickshaws plying within Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district will soon be issued numbered stickers by the district traffic police.

The drive, announced by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) K. Prasad, will be carried out from October 6 to December 5.

To obtain the sticker, vehicle owners or their representatives must produce both originals and photocopies of key documents, including the registration certificate, permit, insurance, fitness certificate, trading license (for non-tribal owners), professional and passenger tax receipts, valid identity proof, relevant certificates among other documents.

Once verified, the stickers will be provided and must be displayed on the left side of the front windshield for easy identification.

The move is aimed at streamlining public transport regulation, curbing unauthorized vehicles, and ensuring greater safety.

Meanwhile, over the years, local taxi operators in Meghalaya have been pushing for limits on tourist vehicles from other states ferrying visitors to popular attractions.