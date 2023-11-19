In a significant blow to the drug trade in Meghalaya, the East Khasi Hills Police conducted a successful operation leading to the arrest of a drug trafficker and the recovery of heroin worth a staggering Rs 1.75 crore. This achievement marks the second major drug bust by the police in the state on the same day.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to commend the East Khasi Hills Police for their relentless efforts in tackling drug trafficking. He expressed his appreciation with a post saying, "Kudos to East Khasi Hills Police for its successful operation yesterday night that led to the arrest of a drug trafficker and the recovery of heroin worth Rs 1.75 Crore, the second such recovery on the same day!"

The Chief Minister highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Meghalaya Police, under the leadership of Director General of Police Dr. L.R. Bishnoi, to dismantle drug networks. He stated that these consistent successes exemplify the synergy between law enforcement and the community.

"This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Meghalaya Police in their mission to combat the drug menace," remarked Chief Minister Sangma.