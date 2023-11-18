Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to microblogging site X to commend the East Khasi Hills Police for their action in seizing heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crores.

The successful operation occured on November 18 at Mawryngkneng.Sangma expressed his appreciation for the East Khasi Hills Police and their commitment to maintaining law and order. He stated, "Kudos to East Khasi Hills Police for seizing heroin worth about Rs 2 crores from a notorious interstate drug trafficker at Mawryngkneng on November 18." \

The Chief Minister stated the significance of such actions, particularly in light of ongoing efforts to showcase Meghalaya's tourism-friendly image through events like the #CherryBlossomFestival.

The interstate drug trafficker, whose identity has not been disclosed at this time, was apprehended as part of the state government's broader initiative to combat the illicit drug trade and safeguard Meghalaya's reputation.

The Chief Minister also lauded the rapid response of the dedicated police force, led by Director General of Police, Dr L R Bishnoi. Sangma stated, "Appreciate the rapid response of our dedicated police under Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Dr L R Bishnoi."