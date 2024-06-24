The Deputy Commissioner (Supply) of East Khasi Hills District has released information about the distribution of rice and wholemeal atta for June 2024. The supplies will be available through designated Fair Price Shops across the district.

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cardholders will receive 35 kg of rice per card, while Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries will get 5 kg per person, both free of cost. Non-NFSA households can purchase 7.105 kg of rice per household at rates between Rs. 12.70 and Rs. 13.00 per kg.

Wholemeal atta distribution varies by location. Urban areas will receive 5 kg per card, while rural areas will get 3 kg per card, priced at Rs 10.50 per kg.

The Deputy Commissioner's office has urged consumers to report any irregularities, including non-supply, short supply, overcharging, or inferior quality products. Complaints can be filed directly with the Deputy Commissioner (Supply) office in Shillong.