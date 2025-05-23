East Khasi Hills emerged as the dominant force at the State Level Inter School Athletic Meet 2025, clinching the overall championship and the best team titles in both boys’ and girls’ categories. The three-day event, held from May 19 to 22 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), NEHU campus, featured over 780 athletes from all 12 districts of Meghalaya.

The annual competition, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with the Meghalaya Athletics Association, saw participation in 48 track and field events, supported by 36 officials and around 200 volunteers.

The closing ceremony was attended by Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, who encouraged athletes to let their achievements fuel bigger ambitions. He underscored the importance of such meets in preparing young talents for the upcoming National Games 2027.

East Khasi Hills led the medal tally with 23 gold, 11 silver, and 8 bronze medals. The district also swept the Best Athlete titles across multiple categories. Saidul Ali (U16), Henry Yoga Sangma (U18), and Rukini R T Dkhar (U16 girls) — all from East Khasi Hills — stood out with consistent performances. Pringchi R Marak, also from the district, was recognised as Best Athlete in the U18 girls’ category.

In the Under-14 category, the Best Athlete awards went to Rikangku D Sangma (South Garo Hills) and Akangesa A Sangma (West Garo Hills), highlighting rising talent from across the state.

East Jaintia Hills secured the boys’ runner-up position with 5 gold medals, while North Garo Hills finished second among girls’ teams with 3 golds.

The Directorate extended gratitude to all participants, officials, and volunteers for ensuring the smooth execution of the event, which continues to serve as a key platform for identifying future sporting talent in Meghalaya.