Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (EWKHDCA) marked a sensational start to their maiden campaign in the MCA U-16 Boys Inter-District Tournament 2025, securing a commanding nine-wicket victory over West Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association (WJHDCA) in the opening Zone 1 match.

The match was held at Mukhla Mission, West Jaintia Hills on April 15.

Batting first after winning the toss, hosts WJHDCA crumbled under pressure, bowled out for a mere 30 runs in 16 overs. Not a single batter reached double figures.

EWKHDCA’s bowling duo—Dabetbhalang Kharjana (3/2 in 3 overs) and Keeperwellson Sun (3/12 in 6 overs)—ripped through the batting order, while four dismissals came through run outs.

In response, EWKHDCA comfortably chased down the target in 11.2 overs, losing just one wicket.

Dabetbhalang capped off his all-round performance with an unbeaten 16 off 10 balls, sealing the win with a six and cementing a dream debut for the newest affiliate of the Meghalaya Cricket Association.