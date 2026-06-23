Meghalaya ECD Mission bags gold SKOCH award for early childhood development

Meghalaya's Early Childhood Development (ECD) Mission has received the Gold SKOCH Award in the Early Childhood Development category at the 108th SKOCH Summit Public Policy Forum held in New Delhi, marking national recognition for the state's integrated approach to child development.

The award followed a multi-stage national evaluation process that began in March 2026, during which the Meghalaya ECD Mission was assessed alongside initiatives from across the country. The selection process included project presentations, public voting, third-party expert evaluations, documentation reviews, impact assessments, and scrutiny of programme outcomes.

The Mission was recognised for building a coordinated framework that brings together multiple departments and stakeholders to improve outcomes for young children. Led by the Department of Social Welfare, the initiative works in partnership with the Health Department, Community and Rural Development Department, Education Department, development partners, faith-based organisations, community institutions, and frontline workers.

According to the assessment, the Mission's strengths lie in its focus on responsive caregiving, nutrition, early learning, behaviour change, and community participation. The jury also highlighted initiatives that connect early childhood development programmes with self-help groups, encourage community involvement through faith-based organisations, promote early stimulation activities, and strengthen gender equality and social inclusion.

The award places Meghalaya among the states recognised for innovative governance and social development initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of children during their formative years.

A delegation representing the Meghalaya ECD Mission attended the final stage of the assessment and award presentation in New Delhi. The team included Chief Operating Officer Ronald Kynta, Programme Manager Nayna Warjri, and Civil Engineer Meaibor Hiam Roy M. Pdah.