The Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Malay Mallick, who oversees Meghalaya, completed a two-day visit to the state to review key electoral arrangements.

On the first day, he held a meeting with the District Election Officer of Ri Bhoi District, along with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), BLO Supervisors, and Booth Level Officers. He also inspected the EVM & VVPAT warehouse in Nongpoh.

On the second day, Mallick met with Chief Electoral Officer Dr. B.D.R. Tiwari at the Additional Secretariat and interacted with the State Election Team. Dr. Tiwari informed that Meghalaya has 3,551 polling stations and 22,90,854 electors (Male: 11,29,482; Female: 11,61,366; Third Gender: 6). Some polling stations with over 1,200 electors will be rationalised.

Mallick stressed the need to delete names of deceased voters and ensure enrollment of eligible citizens. He also visited the newly renovated Election Department offices at the Meghalaya Secretariat Additional Building and met with staff.

Later, he inspected polling stations around Shillong and met with the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Election), East Khasi Hills, as well as EROs, AEROs, and BLOs. He concluded the visit with an inspection of the EVM & VVPAT warehouse in Shillong.