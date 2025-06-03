Professor Sumarbin Umdor from the Department of Economics has been appointed as Pro VC of North Eastern Hill University's Shillong campus.

The appointment was announced through an official order issued by the Registrar on Monday. The decision received approval from the university's 192nd Executive Council, according to the order.

"The Vice Chancellor is pleased to appoint Prof Sumarbin Umdor, Department of Economics, NEHU as Pro VC of Shillong Campus, NEHU," the order stated.

Professor Umdor's term of office and conditions of appointment will follow the University's Act and Statutes as amended from time to time.