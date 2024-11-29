Following a series of high-profile performances in Shillong, including acts like Calum Scott, IYAZ, Akon, Clean Bandit, Boney M, and Europe, the city is gearing up for another major musical event. British pop star Ed Sheeran is set to perform in Shillong on February 12, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated Mathematics Tour.

This tour will see Sheeran performing across six major Indian cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, concluding on February 15. Fans who saw him in Mumbai earlier this year will remember his sold-out concert and promise of a return.

Sheeran will bring an intimate concert experience to JN Stadium, showcasing his solo performances using just his guitar and Loopstation, a setup that highlights his acoustic mastery and soulful vocals.

Fans can expect a setlist that spans his entire career, from his debut Plus to his latest Subtract, along with hits from Divide and Multiply, as well as his No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Tickets for the Mathematics Tour will go on sale December 11 via BookMyShow, and this tour promises a memorable musical experience for Sheeran's Indian fanbase, with Shillong serving as one of the key stops.