Meghalaya edge Arunachal to seal Santosh Trophy final round place

Meghalaya booked their place in the final round of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2025–26 with a tense 2–1 win over Arunachal Pradesh in their final Group E match on December 23.

The victory was non-negotiable. Meghalaya had to win and score at least twice to advance, and they delivered under pressure in front of a packed SSA Stadium, though not without anxious moments.

Second-half substitute Shano Tariang broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, heading home just four minutes after coming on. Apborlang Kurbah doubled the advantage in the 74th minute with a decisive finish, before Arunachal pulled one back through Midul Doley in the 83rd. Meghalaya saw out the closing stages to secure the result they needed.

All three teams in Group E finished level on three points with an identical goal difference of zero. Meghalaya topped the group on goals scored, finishing with three, while Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim managed two apiece.

The narrow margins reflected how competitive the group proved to be. Meghalaya were playing catch-up after a 2–1 defeat to Sikkim in their opening match, but a crucial 1–0 win by Arunachal over Sikkim kept the door open. Coach Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh knew the equation clearly: victory by at least two goals.

Arunachal had the better chances in a lively first half. Tagru James found the net with a header, only to be flagged offside, while Midul Doley struck the crossbar with an audacious lob over goalkeeper Nister Roy Suting. With the score goalless at the break, Arunachal appeared content to defend a draw that would have taken them through.

Meghalaya responded by increasing the tempo and pressure after half-time, dominating possession and piling balls into the box. Their intent was underlined by a stream of corner kicks, far outnumbering those earned by the visitors.

The turning point came with a triple substitution. Shano Tariang and Dawanchwa Challam were introduced on the hour, joining Fairming Suting, who had come on at half-time. The changes added urgency and sharpness in attack.

The breakthrough arrived from a corner, with Apborlang Kurbah flicking the ball back into a crowded area for Shano to finish with a firm header. Minutes later, Apbor capitalised on defensive confusion to score himself, smashing the ball home after two Arunachal defenders collided.

Midul’s late header gave Arunachal hope, but Meghalaya held their nerve until the final whistle. The result sparked celebrations among players and supporters, though attention will quickly turn to the final round in Assam next month, where a tougher challenge awaits in the new year.