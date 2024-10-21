The Meghalaya education department has mandated that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers mark their attendance on the Teacher Information Management System (TIMS) application.

This decision follows an indefinite agitation launched by over 13,000 SSA teachers demanding a 100 percent salary enhancement.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) state project director, Swapnil Tembe stressed that teachers must mark their attendance daily as the same is "unsatisfactory".

He also emphasised that the TIMS app aims to maintain the registrations of SSA teachers in their respective districts. Therefore, the application must be used actively to ensure the presence of teachers.

Earlier last week, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced that the state government is in the process of drafting a plan to address the salary demands of the SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers.

Sangma appealed to the teachers to consider the children’s education and return to schools, assuring them that the state government will soon come up with a solution.

He asserted that a meeting will be held with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss the situation.