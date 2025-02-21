The Meghalaya Education Department has appointed D Lyngdoh as administrator to oversee the dissolution of CMJ University, following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the state's 2014 decision to shut down the institution.

Education Commissioner Vijay Mantri announced on Thursday, February 20 that Lyngdoh, who serves as Joint Secretary to the Meghalaya government, will "implement the winding up of the University in a manner approved by the state government."

The Supreme Court's February 13 judgment delivered by Justices P S Narasimha and Sandeep Mehta found serious irregularities in the university's operations, particularly in the appointment of its chancellor. "The procedure prescribed under Section 14(1) of the CMJ University Act for the appointment of the chancellor was not duly followed," the court stated.

The case highlighted alarming academic malpractices at the institution, which awarded 434 PhD degrees between 2012-2013 and registered 490 more PhD scholars, violating University Grants Commission norms.

The bench praised the state government's thorough approach before ordering the university's closure. "The state government analysed the explanation provided by the appellants, and evaluated the supporting evidence... thoroughly and minutely adverted to the manifest irregularities and discrepancies," the judgment noted.

The court rejected a 2015 single-judge order that had invalidated the dissolution, stating the Meghalaya High Court was "fully justified" in overturning that decision. The Supreme Court emphasized that the 2014 dissolution order followed "strict adherence to procedural requirements" under Section 48 of the CMJ University Act.

The verdict brings closure to a decade-long legal battle over the fate of the university, which was established in 2009. The state government had provided multiple opportunities for the institution to address its violations before proceeding with the dissolution.