In view of the ongoing Heat Wave that has affected the entire State in general &and some regions in particular and bearing in mind the health and well-being of the students the following instructions are hereby issued to all schools for immediate compliance:

I. All schools are hereby instructed not to organize any outdoor activities or sports during this ongoing heat wave and also during any future instances of heat waves.

2. It should be ensured that all students stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. Provision of ORS/lemon water should be made available in case some students face dehydration. All students should be encouraged to bring a water bottle with them.

Also Read: Meghalaya government ask schools to remain closed due to severe heat wave in Garo Hills

3. Prolonged exposure to heat especially from 12 pm to 3 pm should be avoided. Students should be encouraged to use .ps or umbrellas while coming to and going from school.

4. It should also be ensured that students do not walk barefoot inside or near the school premises.

5. In cases of severe dehydration. the student should be immediately taken to the nearest health facility.

Earlier, the West Garo Hills District administration declared to shut down all Primary, Middle, Secondary and Higher Secondary school activities during the day (8:00 am to 3:00 pm) in the district from 19-04-2023 to 21-04-2023.

However, evening/night schools will remain functional as it is.