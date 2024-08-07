Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma urged the protesting Samagra Shiksha (SSA) non-academic staff to end their agitation for salary enhancement as the state government has decided to consider their demand.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma tendered support stating that the demands raised by the staff are correct as their salary structure is "not systematic".

Earlier, during the second meeting of the rationalisation committee with the SSA non-academic staff, the committee informed that the state government will give the assurance of considering the demand of salary enhancement in written.

The committee was constituted by the state government to examine the proposal for enhancement and rationalisation of the salaries of all SSA staff at the state, districts and block level.

Staff members convened an indefinite sit-in demonstration at Malki ground, Shillong on July 31 to reject the state government's offer of a 25 per cent salary increase, holding firm to their demand for an 80 per cent hike.

Over 1,037 non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme are affected by this wage dispute. The employees argue that their salaries have remained stagnant since 2016, necessitating a substantial increase to meet rising living costs.

On July 26, the Meghalaya government announced a 25 per cent salary enhancement for SSA non-teaching staff.