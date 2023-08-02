Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma on August 1 assured to take up with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) with regards to the delay in declaring the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED) for the past 5 years.

“We will take up with the NIOS authority and find out what happened (to the result of the D.EL.ED),” Sangma told reporters after a meeting with the delegation of 29 students from Sibsingh Centre in West Khasi Hills District.

The minister said the matter is very unfortunate and he suspects that there are many centres across the state which are facing the same situation. According to him, the issue has been pending for the past 4-5 years.



Also Read: Meghalaya college teachers launch non-cooperation movement against NEHU over implementation of NEP 2020

On the otherhand, on August 1, thousands of first-semester undergraduate students in Meghalaya are in a fix as teachers of 75 colleges announced a non-cooperation movement against the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) for trying to implement the New Education Policy 2020.

All 75 colleges across the state are affiliated with NEHU. "We have been informed that classes for first-semester undergraduate courses have been deferred indefinitely due to the NEP 2020 tussle between the authorities and teachers. We hope the matter is resolved at the earliest,” a student of Lady Keane College said media.

She said although she had paid the fees and got herself admitted to the BA degree course, the current tug-of-war between teachers and authorities may affect the timeline of other semesters. The Meghalaya College Teachers' Association (MCTA) had asked its members to boycott classes from Tuesday barring third and fifth-semester classes.