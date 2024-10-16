Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced that the state government is in the process of drafting a plan to address the salary demands of the SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers.

Over 13,000 SSA teachers have been agitating for a 100 percent salary enhancement.

Meanwhile, amid the difficult situation, Sangma appealed to the teachers to consider the children’s education and return to schools, assuring them that the state government will soon come up with a solution.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya minister stated that immediate salary enhancement of salary of the teachers may be difficult keeping in mind the financial situation that the government is currently in.

He further asserted that a meeting will be held with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss the situation.

Sangma expressed dismay over the situation of the teachers, however, he also pointed out that students are being deprived of education due to the protests launched by the teachers.

Earlier, the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA), on October 7 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assistance in increasing the salary of over 13,000 SSA teachers.

In its letter, the association urged the prime minister to take prompt action regarding the enhancement of the salaries of SSA teachers.

The association requested PM Modi to offer support to the teachers considering the cost of living and inflation.