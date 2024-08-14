After the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) did not secure a spot in the top 100 universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma assured that the quality of education in Meghalaya is 'second to none,' citing the presence of qualified professors, teachers, and teaching faculty.

Speaking to reporters, Rakkam said that the criteria for making the decision is not known to him, however, there is "room for improvement."

Furthermore, he said that the university is likely to gain momentum after the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). He said that some departments might get added to the university.

He assured that the list does not degrade the education quality in the university, adding, "We are second to nobody as we have qualified professors, teachers and teaching faculty."

Highlighting that teaching makes the basis of quality education, Rakkam said that NEHU may lack facilities like good roads, transport and infrastructure, however class teaching is the core.

On being asked, the education minister stated that the concerned department will ensure that higher education and academics is improved.

He further informed that the education commission submitted a preliminary report on the education system earlier, ensuring that all aspects will be taken into consideration.