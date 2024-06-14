Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma chaired a consultative meeting on June 13 with educators and officials from Garo Hills to discuss challenges in the region's education system and gather recommendations for improvement.

Sangma highlighted the Chief Minister's goal for Meghalaya to be a top-ranking state in education. He urged officials to regularly inspect schools to ensure proper functioning.

Educationist Sume B. Sangma, who runs a school for domestic workers, pointed out issues like single-teacher schools handling multiple classes, language barriers, and delayed textbook supplies faced by her underprivileged students.

St. Mary's Principal Rev Fr Thomas John cited changing student mentality due to mobile/social media addiction leading to lack of focus. He suggested reviewing exam patterns and the "Best of five subjects" policy.

Meghalaya State Education Commission (MeSEC) Advisor Himalaya Shangpliang said the commission visited Garo Hills to understand ground realities and gather suggestions.

Present were MeSEC Chairperson Prof SM Sungoh, former UPSC chief David R. Syiemlieh, Education Secretary Ambrose Ch. Marak, school board chief CP Marak, and West Garo Hills DC Jagdish Chelani.

The meeting aimed to compile comprehensive recommendations to tackle educational challenges in Garo Hills.