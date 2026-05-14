Meghalaya education minister opens renovated football arena at Shillong school

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on May 14 inaugurated the renovated SPS Tynrai Football Arena at Shillong Public School in Laitumkhrah, with the state government highlighting sports as a growing avenue for career opportunities and youth development.

The upgraded arena, developed in partnership with Tynrai Academy, was inaugurated in the presence of officials from the Education Department, school authorities and students.

Addressing the gathering, Rymbui urged students to balance academics with sports, saying physical activities play an important role in shaping discipline, confidence and personality. He encouraged students to remain focused on their goals and work with proper planning to achieve them.

The minister also referred to the growing importance of sports careers in Meghalaya, stating that medal winners representing the country at national and international events, including the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, are assured government jobs by the state government.

Drawing comparisons with neighbouring Manipur, which has produced several Olympians, Rymbui said Meghalaya has the potential to achieve similar success if young athletes receive the right support and opportunities. He cited Asian Games athlete Matsiewdor War as an example for students to follow.

Rymbui further said many employment opportunities exist within the state, though local youths often fail to recognise them. According to him, the influx of people from outside Meghalaya seeking work reflects the availability of opportunities across sectors.

Speaking at the programme, Banteilang Kharshandi said maintaining a balance between academics and sports is essential for students. He informed that the project was completed within three months after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Education and Sports departments in February.

Kharshandi expressed hope that similar sports infrastructure projects would be introduced in schools across other districts to strengthen sporting culture in Meghalaya.

The event concluded with a friendly football match between officials of the Directorate of School Education and Literacy and students of Shillong Public School.