The Meghalaya government has requested that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 examination dates be deferred until additional test centres in the state are properly verified and prepared, according to a letter issued by Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma.

In correspondence dated May 12, Minister Sangma informed the National Testing Agency (NTA) that over 200 additional computer nodes have been identified to support the smooth conduct of CUET examinations within Meghalaya.

"The list of these proposed venues has already been shared with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the agency responsible for vetting such centres," wrote Sangma in his letter to NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The minister's request follows earlier communication from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 11, which had raised concerns about the allocation of examination centres.

"TCS has scheduled physical inspections of the identified locations, a process expected to take a few days. In light of this, I kindly request that the CUET (UG) 2025 examination dates for Meghalaya be deferred until the additional centres are verified and ready for allocation," the education minister stated.

Sangma emphasised that the state government's goal is to ensure all candidates from Meghalaya can take their exams within the state, avoiding challenges related to long-distance travel.

"We deeply value the cooperation and timely support extended by NTA in addressing the concerns of students from Meghalaya, and we look forward to your continued assistance in this regard," the letter concluded.

The state government has committed to providing full assistance in identifying and facilitating centres equipped with the necessary computer infrastructure to accommodate all Meghalaya students taking the nationwide university entrance examination.