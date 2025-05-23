A two-member team from the Union Ministry of Education visited North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on Thursday, May 22, to assess the institution’s functioning, months after Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla was declared “persona non grata” on campus following widespread unrest.

The team, comprising Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan from the Higher Education Department, met with various stakeholders, including faculty members, department heads, and university officials. The visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing demands from faculty and students for the immediate removal of Prof Shukla, who has been away from the campus since protests erupted earlier this year.

The university's academic council held a meeting a day prior to the ministry team's visit, chaired by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof S Sungoh in the absence of the VC, Prof Shukla has not returned to Meghalaya since the situation escalated.

Speaking to PTI after the visit, Barnwal said, “I had a good meeting with the faculty members — all the deans and heads of departments. It was a good experience, and the meetings were simply normal, and we will work better.”

This is not the first intervention from the Centre. A previous team had conducted an inquiry into the incidents that triggered the protests, which included grievances raised by students, faculty, and non-teaching staff over alleged administrative lapses.

Faculty members remain vocal in their opposition to Prof Shukla’s leadership. NEHU faculty association leader Prof Lakhon Kma stated, “Our members have been unanimous in their voice against the incumbent VC for allegedly vitiating the functioning of the university.”