Meghalaya Chief Minister on August 21 said that the development of educational institutions is a priority for the state government.

"The development of educational institutions is a priority for us, and the renovation of Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School underscores our dedication to providing quality education for our youth," Sangma said while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the newly constructed Williamnagar Municipal Office cum Market Complex at Soil Bazar, Williamnagar.



The inauguration took place in the presence of PHE Minister Marcuise Marak and Rongjeng MLA Jim Sangma.



The Chief Minister also said that the demand for diverse infrastructure projects across the state has been acknowledged, and the government is committed to executing these projects within stipulated timelines.



He said that the Meghalaya government has embarked to ensure the creation of infrastructure beyond the physical constructs, adding, ''It is a commitment to empowering communities, fostering economic growth, and creating opportunities for a better quality of life for every citizen''.



"Our government recognizes the pivotal role that infrastructure and road communication play in connecting communities, driving economic growth, and providing opportunities for better livelihoods. It is imperative for us to ensure that every citizen can benefit from these developments. We envision a Meghalaya where our people have access to modern amenities, quality education, and improved healthcare services, " he added.



He also stated that the inauguration of the Williamnagar Municipal Office cum Market Complex marks another step towards providing facilities for the citizens.

“This is in line with our broader vision of enhancing the quality of life and economic prospects of the people of Meghalaya," he said while informing on various interventions for Williamnagar, including the completion of internal town roads, the development of mini stadiums, and town beautification.



Sangma announced that the government will renovate the Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School, one of the oldest higher secondary schools in the district, to ensure an improved educational infrastructure for the students.



He also took the opportunity to share updates on other ongoing projects, including the final stages of construction for the Williamnagar College and the ongoing construction of the Mini Stadium at Williamnagar.

During his visit, he inspected the recently constructed approach roads at Rangmal Badim village and Chidekgre.



"By bridging gaps in infrastructure and communication, we lay the foundation for a Meghalaya where no one is left behind. The government's commitment to ensuring that progress reaches all corners of the state, irrespective of geographical remoteness”, he added.



During his day-long visit to the town, the Chief Minister also distributed Digital Learning Aids (M-Tab) to students of Williamnagar under the Chief Minister’s Digital Learning Aid for Students Scheme.

He also handed over Cinnamon Saplings to farmers of the East Garo Hills District as part of the Spice Mission initiative, aimed at empowering local agricultural communities.

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