Six educational institutions across Meghalaya have been designated to host the district-level rounds of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, as registration for the nationwide youth initiative enters its second day.

NEHU will serve as the venue for East Khasi Hills district, while Sngap Syiem College will host participants from South West Khasi Hills. Don Bosco College Byndihati will cover both West and East Jaintia Hills districts, with Mairang Presbyterian Science College handling Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills regions. USTM will host Ri Bhoi district participants, while Tura Government College will serve the five Garo Hills districts.

Registration, which opened yesterday and continues until March 9, is being conducted through the MyBharat portal. The competition welcomes participants aged 18-25 who must submit a one-minute video with their application.

This year's Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament marks a significant shift from previous formats, with all competition rounds taking place offline. The programme follows a three-tier structure progressing from district to state and finally to national levels.

At the district level, participants will address "One Nation One Election: Paving Way for Viksit Bharat" through 3-4 minute speeches delivered in either English or Hindi. State-level competitions will focus on constitutional themes, while the national finale at the Parliament of India will explore electoral reforms and governance.

The initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, aims to engage young Indians in structured policy discussions contributing to the nation's development goals for 2047.