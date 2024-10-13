Brother Eric Steve D'Souza, a renowned educator who once taught Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, passed away on October 13. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the news, highlighting D'Souza's significant contributions to education.

Affectionately known as "Dasu," Brother D'Souza taught Khan during the actor's formative years at St. Columba's School in New Delhi.

D'Souza's career spanned several prestigious institutions across India. He spent many years at St. Edmund's School in Shillong, Meghalaya, where he left an indelible mark on countless students and colleagues.

Known for his innovative teaching methods, D'Souza incorporated visual imagery, mind-mapping, and humour into his lessons. His approach to education extended beyond the classroom when he founded Providence School in Meghalaya, an institution dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Throughout his career, Brother D'Souza taught at schools run by the Christian Brothers congregation in West Bengal, New Delhi, Mangalore, Assam, and Meghalaya. His commitment to education and compassion touched the lives of students from various backgrounds, including those who would go on to achieve national fame.

CM Sangma expressed his condolences, emphasising that Brother D'Souza's legacy would continue to inspire educators and students. "May Brother D'Souza's inspiring legacy bring comfort to his family, the Christian Brothers congregation, and the countless lives he transformed through education and compassion. May his soul rest in eternal peace," CM Sangma added.