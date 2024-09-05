Everlasting Pyngrope, a dedicated educator from Meghalaya, received national recognition on September 5, as President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious National Teachers' Award upon him in New Delhi. The ceremony, coinciding with Teachers' Day, spotlighted Pyngrope's exceptional contributions to education in the northeastern state.

Pyngrope, who serves as the Principal of Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School in the Ri Bhoi district, has been lauded for his innovative approaches to education. His efforts have particularly focused on supporting Children with Special Needs (CWSN) and implementing technology-driven learning methods.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu emphasised the importance of teachers in moulding well-rounded citizens. "Teachers must prepare students who are not only educated but also sensitive, honest, and enterprising," she stated. The President stressed that success in life goes beyond personal achievement, highlighting the significance of working for others' welfare and instilling ethical values in students.

The awards, presented by the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, recognised educators from 28 states, three union territories, and six organisations. The selection process involved a rigorous three-stage evaluation at district, state, and national levels.

This year's awards also included categories for higher education and skill development, reflecting the government's commitment to excellence across all levels of education. The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the importance of motivated and capable faculty in advancing education.

The diverse group of awardees included 34 men and 16 women, with two differently-abled teachers and one specialising in education for children with special needs.