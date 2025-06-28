Meghalaya: Educators deny involvement in Mendipathar college appointment controversy

Two educators, Cheanchi Marak and Miss Sengatchi Marak have strongly refuted claims made in a recent complaint by Social activist and adviser to the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO), Cherian Momin regarding alleged irregularities in the appointment process at Mendipathar College under the People's College Scheme.

The duo clarified that their names were included in Momin’s memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya without their prior knowledge, consent, or endorsement. The complaint, which alleged procedural discrepancies in faculty appointments, had erroneously linked the two educators to the accusations.

"We were appointed temporarily and as substitutes in accordance with the Governing Body's decisions, and we were fully aware of the terms and nature of our roles," the joint statement read. "At no point did we raise objections or contest our appointments, as was wrongly suggested."

Describing the inclusion of their names in the complaint as "a serious misrepresentation," the educators distanced themselves from the narrative presented by Momin. They emphasized that they did not authorize any statements or allegations made on their behalf and requested that all references implying their involvement be treated as inaccurate and misleading.

Social activist and adviser to the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (COMSO), Cherian Momin, has issued a formal clarification concerning an earlier representation submitted to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma.

The representation, which flagged alleged procedural irregularities in the appointment of sanctioned teaching posts at People’s College in Mendipathar, had named two individuals Sengatchi K. Marak and Miss Chianchi M. Marak as having been bypassed in the recruitment process. However, following internal review and external feedback, Momin acknowledged that the inclusion of these names was the result of a clerical error and may not accurately reflect their standing in the appointment procedure.

“The reference to the two individuals was unintentional and not reflective of any verified documentation at the time of submission,” Momin stated, clarifying that there was no intention to question the professional merit, conduct, or eligibility of either individual.

The activist reaffirmed that the original communication to the Chief Minister was intended to highlight systemic concerns surrounding transparency, rule-based governance, and fair recruitment practices. He emphasized that the objective was not to malign any individual but to advocate for institutional accountability.