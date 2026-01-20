Meghalaya: Eight arrested in West Garo Hills killing of ACHIK member

West Garo Hills district police have arrested eight people in connection with the killing of an ACHIK organisation member following an assault at Goalgoan under Rajabala Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma said the arrests were made over the past week after police tracked the suspects across different parts of Meghalaya and Assam. The case relates to Rajabala Police Station Case No. 01/26.

The victim, identified as Dilseng M. Sangma of Amokgre in Phulbari, died after sustaining serious injuries during the attack. Police said the incident took place on Friday at around 2 pm when he was allegedly assaulted by unidentified persons at Goalgoan. He was first taken to Bhaitbari Community Health Centre and later referred to Tura Civil Hospital, but died while being shifted for further treatment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anarul Islam (30), Rafiqul Islam (47), Atowar Hussain (40), Ariful Islam (30), Ashadur Sk. (21), Mozidur Hussain (22), Mofidur Hussain (33) and Mozahidur Rahman (22).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. The team is headed by R.A. Sangma, MPS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dadenggre. The Superintendent of Police said all those involved would be brought to justice and that efforts were ongoing to apprehend any remaining suspects.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information related to the incident, suspects or suspicious activities with the investigating officer at 7005680094, the nearest police unit, or the Police Control Room in Tura at 8837423053, 7005530510 or 9089199064.

The district police have also urged residents to maintain peace and harmony, avoid rumours and refrain from circulating unverified content on social media, stressing the need for responsible behaviour during the ongoing investigation.