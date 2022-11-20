National People's Party president, Dr WR Kharlukhi, on November 20 said that eight or more current MLAs will join the party in power in January 2019.

As per Kharlukhi, the eight MLAs who currently presenting various political parties are all planning to switch over to the NPP before the state's 2023 Assembly elections.

When asked about the alleged move of 3 MLAs to quit the NPP, Dr Kharlukhi said, “This is the time when MLAs change sides. I know why they are changing also because if they remain with us they will not be getting tickets. So this is the situation.”

According to sources, BJP legislators SG Estamur Mominin of Phulbari and Ferlin CA Sangma of Selsella are likely to join, while Benedic Marak of Raksamgre will join the opposition AITC.

On the BJP’s allegation that the recent arrest of its vice president Bernard N Marak was a clear political vendetta of the NPP due to fear of election, Dr Kharlukhi said, “If we feel threatened we would not fight the election.”

“I have nothing to say on that. You have seen in the videos well if that (Rimpu) Bagan is for that then I don’t know… when he becomes MLA/minister the whole of Shillong would be like that I don’t want to say anything,” he added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was challenged by BJP state president Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday to run in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections only from the South Tura seat and not from two other seats, or else he would have to face the strength of Bernard N. Marak, the party's vice president.

Commenting on this, Dr Kharlukhi said that the BJP is just a toothless tiger that will not dare to do anything. “I am not taking them seriously. How many times... I have told them that they are just a toothless tiger and not doing anything; I don’t take them seriously…” he said.