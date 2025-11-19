Meghalaya: Election Commissioner visits sacred Lum Sohpetbneng during state tour

Election Commissioner Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu visited Lum Sohpetbneng, one of Meghalaya's most revered sacred sites, during an official tour of the state on November 19.

Dr Sandhu travelled to the summit to offer prayers at the sanctum, seeking blessings from God the Creator, according to local tradition. The visit marked a significant cultural engagement by one of India's senior constitutional functionaries with the indigenous spiritual heritage of the region.

The Commissioner was accompanied by his wife, and senior government officials, including, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District Abhilash Baranwal, and Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer Dr BDR Tiwari.

Representatives from Seng Khasi Kmie, the custodian organisation of the sacred site, received the delegation. Vice President DL Nongbri and Assistant General Secretary Paia B Synrem led the welcome alongside members of the Jylli Pyrkhat Kam and the Lum Sohpetbneng Committee.

During the visit, Dr Sandhu received publications documenting the heritage and cultural significance of Lum Sohpetbneng and traditional Khasi life. He spent time with Seng Khasi elders, who explained the ideological foundations, cultural importance, and spiritual legacy associated with the sacred peak.

The Election Commissioner acknowledged the traditions and values preserved by the Seng Khasi community. The visit forms part of his official engagements in Meghalaya, where he is overseeing electoral preparedness and related administrative matters.

Lum Sohpetbneng holds deep religious significance for the Khasi people and remains an important pilgrimage destination in the state's spiritual landscape.