The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) will travel to each and every corner of the state to create awareness of the need to have clean politics in Meghalaya.

Speaking to media people, HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani said that this year the state is celebrating its 50th anniversary, yet the state still lacks various development and laws to protect the interests of the state.

Kharbani alleged that Meghalaya elections are like some kind of festival where voters are being entertained by various candidates or political parties by providing musical programmes along with food and beverage etc.

"The people of the state must change their mindset of casting their votes for money, food, or various materials for personal use, and instead (they) should vote for people who are capable of working for the interest of the people and the state in general," said Kharbani.

He alleged that, as per information received from members of the HANM in East Jaintia Hills, it is learnt that political parties and aspiring candidates in those areas are alloting Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh per household for votes in the upcoming 2023 election.

He went on to say that this method is not only against the election commission of India's rules, but it is also against the state's interests because it encourages candidates or political parties to exploit the people, particularly the state's voters, for personal gain.

"The general election 2023 is not far away, hence there is a need to create awareness among voters to elect statesmen who are able to work for the interest of the state, like implementing various policies, including education policies, employment policies, and bringing various legislation to safeguard the state like ILP, resources, and to strengthen the traditional institutions," he said.