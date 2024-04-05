In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya has reported considerable seizures across the state in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

The seizures, made between 16th March and 4th April 2024, include cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and other items. These actions are a part of the efforts by electoral authorities to prevent malpractices and uphold the integrity of the election process.

The seizures during this period are as follows: Cash worth Rs 31.87128 lakhs, 27,348.37 liters of liquor valued at Rs 42.56995 lakhs, 123,936.91 grams of drugs worth Rs 139.08918 lakhs, 1,345 freebies priced at Rs 0.6568 lakhs, and other items amounting to Rs 292.90801 lakhs.

This significant haul underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates. As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, such proactive measures aim to deter any attempts at influencing voters through illicit means.

The Chief Electoral Officer has emphasized the importance of vigilance and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to electoral malpractices. With continued efforts from both authorities and citizens, Meghalaya is poised for a free, fair, and democratic election process.