Meghalaya electoral rolls open for claims, objections till September 4

Residents of three Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district can file claims or objections to the electoral roll till September 4, 2026, officials said.

The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of 41-Songsak (ST), 42-Rongjeng (ST) and 43-Williamnagar (ST) constituencies have prepared the electoral rolls in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Copies of the rolls have been made available for inspection at the offices of the respective EROs and at the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election), East Garo Hills, during office hours.

The qualifying date for the revision is October 1, 2026.

Those seeking to have their names added to the electoral roll, objecting to the inclusion of a name, or seeking corrections to details in an existing entry can submit their claims or objections by September 4 using Form 6, Form 7 or Form 8, as applicable.

Citizens who will turn 18 on October 1, 2026, may also submit Form 6 in advance from the date of the notice. Such applications will be taken up and decided during the relevant quarter of 2026 corresponding to the qualifying date.

Claims and objections can be submitted directly at the offices of the EROs or the Deputy Commissioner (Election), East Garo Hills. They may also be sent by post to the concerned EROs, provided they reach the offices by September 4.