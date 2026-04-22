Meghalaya elevates Khasi and Garo to official language status, eyes national recognition

Meghalaya has approved an ordinance granting official language status to Khasi and Garo alongside English, a move seen as a significant push towards securing their inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The decision, cleared by the State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, replaces the earlier 2005 law that limited both languages to associate official use in select districts. With the new ordinance, Khasi and Garo can now be used across government communication, administrative processes and official documentation throughout the state.

The move is being positioned as more than a symbolic recognition. Officials indicate that expanding the use of local languages in governance is expected to improve accessibility, particularly in rural and indigenous communities, and enable greater public participation in state processes. It also aligns with long-standing demands for broader constitutional recognition of the two languages.

By formalising their use in administration, the state aims to strengthen its case for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule, which would provide wider institutional support, preservation measures and access to central resources for language development.

The ordinance also signals a shift in administrative functioning, with the government preparing for practical implementation. This includes plans for translation support, training of personnel and gradual integration of Khasi and Garo in official proceedings, including legislative work.

Public response across the state has been largely positive, with many viewing the decision as overdue recognition of Meghalaya’s linguistic identity and a concrete step towards safeguarding indigenous languages.