In Meghalaya, 11 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended without any valid documents.

These illegal encroachers were apprehended in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, along with three Indians.

They were initially 'detained' by members of Kuliang village's Village Defence Party (VDP).

Police in Meghalaya have also arrested the driver of the car in which the Bangladeshi nationals were travelling.

The arrested driver has been identified as Amal Kanti Das from Assam’s Cachar district.

Meanwhile, Mizanur Rahman, Arob Ali, Md Hemail, Sapon Das, Haja Moin Uddin Sistya, Md Rizwan, Hashina Begum, Husinara Begum, Ufla Khatun, Musamid Halima Begum, and Chobra have been identified as the victims.

On suspicion of supporting and abetting these illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Indian person was apprehended.

Five ladies are among the Bangladeshi nationals detained.

In addition, the Meghalaya Police Department has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the culprits under the Foreigners Act and other Indian Penal Code sections (IPC).