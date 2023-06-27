The Director, of Employment & Craftsmen Training has alerted all the unemployed youth of the state not to respond to any email with job offers without ascertaining the genuineness of the employer.

This advisory was issued in view of the report received from an unemployed youth about a job scam that was done in the name of the National Career Service (NCS).

The youth received an e-mail with a job offer, and he was requested to pay 1000 for the kit containing the job offer letter.

However, after receiving the same, the youth found nothing in the kit.

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