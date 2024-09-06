The state government of Meghalaya has banned the practice of manual scavenging as per a notification from the Chief Executive Officer, Shillong Municipal Board, and in accordance with the Order of the Supreme Court of India and 'The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013'.

As per the notification, no person, local authority, or agency shall construct an insanitary latrine or engage or employ, either directly or indirectly, a manual scavenger.

Further, any person so engaged or employed shall be discharged immediately from any obligation, express or implied, to do manual scavenging and no person, local authority, or agency shall engage or employ, either directly or indirectly, any person for hazardous cleaning of a sewer or a septic tank.

Contravention of the Act is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine of up to two lakh rupees, or with both for the first contravention. Any subsequent contravention is punishable with imprisonment of up to five years or with a fine of up to five lakh rupees, or with both.

Meanwhile, all citizens are requested to report cases of employment of persons as manual scavengers to the nearest police station for registration of the case.