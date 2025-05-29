East Khasi Hills district will implement a sweeping ban on single-use plastics and thin carry bags starting June 1, following directives from the Meghalaya High Court to tackle mounting environmental concerns.

The District Magistrate has issued a prohibitory order targeting manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumers, marking one of the state's most comprehensive efforts to eliminate plastic waste that has been choking waterways and degrading soil quality across the region.

Under the new regulations, plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns will be completely prohibited. The ban extends to everyday items, including plastic ear buds, balloon sticks, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, and thermocol decorations that have become ubiquitous in local markets.

Food service establishments will need to find alternatives to plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straws and stirrers. The order also prohibits plastic wrapping films commonly used around sweet boxes and invitation cards, along with PVC banners under 100 microns.

Particularly significant is the ban on products marketed as "biodegradable" or "oxo-biodegradable" plastics unless they carry certification from the Central Pollution Control Board. This provision addresses concerns about misleading environmental claims that have confused consumers seeking eco-friendly alternatives.

The enforcement comes under the amended Plastic Waste Management Rules of July 2022, enacted through the Environment Protection Act of 1986. Violations will attract penalties under Section 18 of these rules, though specific fine amounts were not disclosed in the order.

Local traders have expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the environmental initiative while others worry about the immediate availability of alternatives. Environmental groups have praised the move as essential for protecting the state's fragile ecosystem.

The ban represents a significant shift for Shillong's retail sector, where plastic bags and disposable items have been standard practice for decades. Authorities are expected to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance once the prohibition takes effect.