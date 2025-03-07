The Meghalaya government disclosed the number of independent consultants and consultancy firms currently engaged in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reported that 39 individual consultants and 69 consultancy firms are working on various projects.

While the exact annual emoluments paid to these consultants cannot be determined due to varying payment periods and project scopes, the Chief Minister confirmed that funding comes from the specific projects under which the consultants are hired.

Regarding travel expenses, the Chief Minister stated that these are mostly included in project costs, though in some cases, the state government bears expenses for official work beyond the scope of activities outlined in the agreements.

Concerns have been raised about accountability and transparency in consultancy contracts. The government is expected to review policies to ensure the efficient use of resources.