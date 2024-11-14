Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on November 14 attended the 13th JICA National Workshop on forestry projects, aiming initiatives for forest, watershed and natural resource management. He stated that the government is working tirelessly to ensure concerted action in forest management.

The workshop, held in capital city Shillong centered on the theme 'Adapting Together Community Driven Solutions for Climate Resilience’.

Addressing the attendees at the event, CM Sangma exalted that the Meghalaya government has created a robust institutional network to carry out various schemes in recent years. The chief minister explained that the schemes ensure grassroot participation for their successful implementation.

Moreover, he also acknowleged the state's efforts in managing various initiatives, stating that the government is working tirelessly to ensure concerted action in forest management encompassing springshed, watershed management & other natural resource management initiatives.

He further extended gratitude to JICA for "its continued support through various projects in the state."



Earlier, CM Sangma also attended the 6th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit 2024 in Shillong as Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu arrive in the state for a two-day visit.

The summit, a key aviation industry meeting, is a convergence of aviation stakeholders and state governments across the Northeast.