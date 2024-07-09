The National Commission for Women (NCW) and Meghalaya Biodiversity Board have joined forces to empower indigenous women in the Northeast through a new entrepreneurship programme.

A two-day Regional Capacity Building Workshop and Conference on promoting Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) based businesses, kicked off on July 8 at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma unveiled the Commission's latest initiative, aimed at building the capacity of tribal women living near forests to start NTFP-based enterprises. Sharma emphasised the programme's potential to boost income for women in the Northeast, leveraging the region's extensive forest cover.

Key objectives of the initiative include:

1. Developing strategies for market integration and technology adoption

2. Identifying and addressing value chain challenges

3. Enhancing efficiency and profitability

4. Generating innovative ideas for income diversification

5. Creating a collaborative environment for NTFP-based entrepreneurship

The workshop brings together diverse participants, including cultivators, collectors, traditional healers, and Self-Help Groups. State Women Commissions, forest departments, AYUSH representatives, and subject matter experts are also participating to develop actionable plans for sustainable economic development.

Notable attendees included R.S. Gill, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary of NCW, and various state government officials.