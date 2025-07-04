Meghalaya establishes governance framework for upcoming Shillong Medical College

The Meghalaya government has established a comprehensive administrative structure for the Shillong Medical College and Hospital, which is set to begin operations later this year. The move signals the state's commitment to creating a robust medical education institution that meets national standards.

The newly formed Shillong Medical College Council, comprising 15 members led by the college dean, will serve as the institution's primary academic governing body. This council carries significant responsibility for shaping the college's educational landscape, including developing academic policies, implementing curriculum standards, and ensuring compliance with National Medical Council regulations.

Beyond academic oversight, the council will monitor teaching quality, clinical training programs, and research activities while coordinating faculty development initiatives. The body will also provide crucial input on infrastructure development, staffing requirements, and academic support systems.

A notable development is the establishment of a Fees Committee under the Health and Family Welfare Department, designed to regulate tuition costs for medical and nursing students in government institutions. Commissioner and Secretary Joram Beda will chair this committee, which includes representatives from multiple departments and a chartered accountant.

The committee holds substantial authority to scrutinise proposed fee structures and ensure they remain free from profiteering practices. Once approved, fee structures will remain binding for three years, providing financial predictability for students and families throughout their medical education journey.

The government has also prioritised student welfare and safety through several specialised committees. The Anti-Ragging Committee, chaired by the college dean, will enforce anti-ragging policies and conduct awareness programs. A Gender Harassment Committee, led by the Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, will address gender-related issues on campus.

Patient safety receives attention through the Pharmacovigilance Committee, which will monitor drug safety by tracking adverse drug reactions and maintaining connections with India's national pharmacovigilance program. This committee will train staff on safety protocols and provide recommendations for formulary updates.

The Curriculum Committee, also headed by the dean, will oversee academic policies and ensure alignment with National Medical Council guidelines. This includes implementing Competency-Based Medical Education, ethics modules, and early clinical exposure programs that form the foundation of modern medical education.