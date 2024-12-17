The Estimates Committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, chaired by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, convened on December 16, in Shillong to assess the performance and progress of crucial government departments.

Officials from the Education, Health, Public Health Engineering (PHE), and Community & Rural Development (C&RD) departments presented updates during the meeting held at the Members’ Hostel Conference Hall.

The review focused on infrastructure and service delivery improvements, with discussions highlighting the status of key projects across sectors:

The Education Department reported progress on Block Institutes of Teacher Education (BITE) and residential schools. The committee emphasised the need to accelerate work on Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Ri-Bhoi and East Garo Hills, targeting completion by 2025.

The PHE Department, tasked with implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), was directed to address challenges in ensuring uninterrupted water supply, particularly in border areas. The committee sought a detailed status report to monitor progress.

The Health Department briefed the committee on the construction of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) hospitals in Nongstoin and Umsning, aiming for completion by 2025. The committee urged the department to fast-track upgrades to civil hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

The C&RD Department outlined ongoing efforts to build Block Development Officer (BDO) offices, reporting a 70-80% completion rate. The committee stressed the importance of timely delivery to improve governance and services in rural areas.

Chairman Mayralborn Syiem expressed satisfaction with the progress while emphasizing the need for actionable outcomes. He stated, “The committee looks forward to seeing today’s discussions translated into effective implementation on the ground.”

The meeting was attended by committee members Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar (Mawkyrwat MLA), Adelbert Nongrum (North Shillong MLA), Remington Gabil Momin (Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA), Wailadmiki Shylla (Jowai MLA), and Miani D Shira (Ampati MLA), along with officials from the Meghalaya Assembly Secretariat and the respective departments.