Alphonse A Sangma, the two-time Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) from the Congress party, is likely to join the National People's Party (NPP) in the next week of October in Siju, said party sources.

The former CEM of GHADC, who represented the Siju MDC constituency for around twenty years and also served as an Executive member of land and revenue and even Chairman of GHADC, has long advocated for increased development of Siju given its enormous tourism potential.

The NPP-led MDA government's decision to establish a development block for Siju appears to have backed the senior politician in favor of the Conrad K Sangma-led party.

The NPP's acceptance of Alphonse Sangma would create a major void for Congress in the Siju area, where it was once the dominant political force for decades.