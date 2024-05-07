A former IPS officer and current BJP spokesperson, Mariahom Kharkrang, has filed a police complaint alleging that unknown individuals have created a fake Facebook profile impersonating him with the intention of committing financial fraud.

According to the complaint lodged at the Lumdiengjri police station on May 6, the fraudsters used Kharkrang's name and photograph to create the fake profile on the social media platform. Subsequently, they started contacting people and offering goods for sale, likely in an attempt to scam unsuspecting individuals.

In his complaint, Kharkrang stated, "This is to inform that unknown person/persons have created a fake Facebook account using my name and profile picture. Later the said person/persons started contacting people offering goods for sale. The motive of the act is to carry out criminal acts and for cheating."

Kharkrang, who retired from the Indian Police Service and later joined politics with the BJP, has requested the police to take necessary legal action against the perpetrators.