Former Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui has analysed the current state of education in the state, highlighting that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has sanctioned funds of over Rs 500 crore for the development in the sector.

Speaking about the current scenario of the education system in Meghalaya, Rymbui expressed satisfaction with the efforts taken under Chief Minister Sangma's leadership. He said that it is the government's endeavour to ensure that the education system meets the demands today.

Furthermore, the former minister exalted that the state government is trying to address core issues despite the challenges.

Stating that CM Sangma has sanctioned funds of over Rs 500 crore for the development of the educational system in the state, Rymbui stated that the MDA government is attempting to bring improvement in education and infrastructure.

He pointed that several government LP schools across the state have newly built buildings to improve infrastructure, as well as secondary and higher secondary schools, and even colleges.

Further, he highlightged that Baghmara's Captain Williamson Memorial College has proper infrastructure now after the state government intervened.

Praising the establishment of the Meghalaya Education Commission, he added that the commission will address grievances and issues faced by teachers and pave the way forward.

Rymbui also stated that the increase in dropout rate is challenging and requires a collective effort from society, parents, and schools to make learning enjoyable.