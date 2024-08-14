Former Meghalaya minister Lahkmen Rymbui has called for pragmatism and practicality in addressing rising tensions between Meghalaya and Assam. In a tweet, Rymbui urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to sit down and discuss the issues at hand.

The call for dialogue comes in response to Assam's decision to withhold transit passes for wine shop materials travelling from Shillong to Garo Hills via Assam.

Rymbui questioned whether Meghalaya should respond by blocking transportation from Guwahati to Barak Valley. "Do Meghalaya stop transportation of... from Guwahati to Barak Valley? (sic)" he questioned.

Assam Govt. not issuing transit pass for transportation of wine shop materials from Shillong to Garo Hills via Assam is a very dangerous move. Do Meghalaya stop transportation of... from Guwahati to Barak Valley? Assam will file a case in NGT against USTM. Will Meghalaya file a — Lahkmen Rymbui MLA (@LahkmenR) August 13, 2024

He also highlighted potential environmental disputes, mentioning Assam's plans to file a case against USTM in the National Green Tribunal.

The former minister suggested Meghalaya could counter by addressing pollution from industries near Byrnihat, which he referred to as "the most polluted town in India."

Rymbui even speculated about the possibility of Bangladesh filing a case against Meghalaya over flood-causing heavy rains. "Will Bangladesh file case against Meghalaya because of heavy rain which cause flood there?" he stated.