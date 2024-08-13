Meghalaya Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla plans to engage with his Assam counterpart regarding the halt in issuing transit passes for goods transportation to the Garo Hills region. The minister announced this decision following a meeting on August 12.

The suspension of transit passes by Assam authorities has created challenges for transporters, as the alternative route through Nongstoin incurs significantly higher costs. Shylla emphasised the economic importance of the Assam route, citing its cost-effectiveness for businesses.

The minister expressed puzzlement over Assam's decision, noting a lack of communication on the matter. He stressed that preventing goods from reaching their destination is not a viable solution.

To address the issue, Shylla intends to send a demi-official letter to the Assam Excise Minister after August 15. Further, Meghalaya's chief secretary will engage with his Assam counterpart, exploring the possibility of resolving the matter at the administrative level.