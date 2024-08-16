The excise staff of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district conducted raids in restaurants, stalls in Shillong and its outskirts, in its continued drive against illicit liquor.

In the period from March to June 2024, the personnel detected 51 cases and seized 2874.12 litres of i/d liquor and 759.9 litres IMFL.

In this connection, the personnel also arrested 15 persons under Excise Act.

A BSF operation near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district has led to the apprehension of three Indian nationals attempting to smuggle sugar into Bangladesh.

The incident occurred on August 12, when troops from the 181 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya intercepted a suspicious vehicle during a routine check.

In another incident in the month of July, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national attempting to smuggle liquor across the border on July 15. The arrest took place in the East Jaintia Hills district, near the India-Bangladesh border.