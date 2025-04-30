Meghalaya had to bow out of the 1st Little Masters Trophy 2025 due to bad weather after their semifinal against Tripura could not be played due to bad weather.

The same was the case for the other semifinal between Assam and Manipur.

Both matches were meant to be held on April 28 and were then postponed to the reserve day April 29. However, no play was possible at all.

Faced with this unfortunate turn of events, the organising committee of the U-14 boys' tournament, which is being held under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association in Guwahati, had decided that Assam and Tripura, by being the toppers of their respective groups, will progress to the final, which will be held tomorrow. If no play is possible today then the two finalists will be declared joint winners.

Meghalaya won two games in Group A - first against Mizoram by 47 runs and then against Arunachal Pradesh by seven wickets. They also experienced one defeat, to Assam by nine wickets.